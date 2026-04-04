BCB approaches BCCI to improve ties after T20 World Cup pull-out: Indian media

India and Bangladesh players shake hands after their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has written a formal letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an attempt to salvage their cricketing ties, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to a report by a renowned Indian news agency, BCB's Director of Cricket Operations Nazmul Abedin Fahim affirmed sending a formal letter to the BCCI via an email, which he described as a part of their regular communication with cricket boards around the world.

"We maintain regular communication with cricket boards around the world. As part of that, we recently reached out to the BCCI to explore opportunities for collaboration," Fahim was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"We included in the letter a request to explore any other possibilities for cricket collaboration between our boards," he added.

As per the report, the letter also highlighted India men's cricket team's tour to Bangladesh, scheduled for September, following which the Bangladesh women's team are also slated to cross the border.

The development came after months of standoff between the two cricket boards, which stemmed from the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on the directives of the BCCI in January this year.

As a result, the BCB refused to travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, held from February 7 to March 8, citing security concerns, and instead demanded the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move its matches to co-host Sri Lanka.

Their refusal to visit India prompted series of negotiations with the ICC, but a settlement could not be reached, and the apex body ultimately replaced them with Scotland for the mega event.