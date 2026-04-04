PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings' squads reach Karachi

Karachi Kings' Moeen Ali pictured at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on April 8, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: The squads of defending champions Lahore Qalandars and home side Karachi Kings have reached here on Saturday evening for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to get underway on April 8.

According to the details, the fierce rivals reached here from Lahore via a chartered flight and were escorted to the hotel under tight security from the Jinnah International Airport.

Upon their arrival, the two teams will rest today before participating in their respective training sessions on Sunday afternoon.

For the unversed, the next matches of Kings and Qalandars are scheduled to be played on April 9 at the iconic National Bank Stadium, which underwent substantial renovation for the ongoing eight-team tournament.

Defending champions Qalandars will lock horns with fellow three-time champions Islamabad United in the afternoon fixture, while the leaders will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the second game of Thursday's double-header.

The Kings are at the summit of the PSL 11 standings with six points in three matches, followed by Qalandars, who hold the second spot with four points in as many games.

Meanwhile, the United are currently playing their fourth match of the tournament against RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will depart for Karachi following its conclusion.

Zalmi, on the other hand, have already completed their first Lahore leg and will resume their PSL 11 campaign in Karachi on April 8 when they take on another debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.