PSL 11: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against RawalPindiz

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) flips the coin as Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (right) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 4, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Three-time champions Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against debutants RawalPindiz in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson and Salman Irshad.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Jalat Khan and Mohammad Amir.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks the first-ever meeting between United and RawalPindiz as the latter are featuring in their maiden PSL.

Form Guide

United and Pindiz enter the fixture with contrasting momenta as the three-time champions are fresh from a resounding eight-wicket victory over the previous edition's runners-up Quetta Gladiators, while the new entrants are on a two-match losing streak.

The United got off to an underwhelming start to their PSL 11 campaign as they suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans, while their subsequent fixture against Peshawar Zalmi was washed out due to rain.

The Pindiz, on the other hand, lost each of their first two matches against Zalmi and the leaders Karachi Kings, respectively, by five wickets, and thus are yet to taste a triumph in the PSL.

Islamabad United: W, NR, L, L, L (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L, L