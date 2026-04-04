Toss for PSL 11 match between United and Pindiz delayed due to rain

This picture shows Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium covered due to moderate rain ahead of the PSL 11 match between Islamabad United and RawalPindiz on April 4, 2026. X/@thepindiz

LAHORE: The toss for the highly anticipated 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 between three-time champions Islamabad United and debutants RawalPindiz, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, has been delayed due to rain.



According to the details, the covers largely remained in place, although a significant portion was eventually removed from one end, with the ground staff working tirelessly, clearing water from the covers and making efforts to ready the field for play.

Earlier, in a video shared by the Pindiz on its official social media handles, the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium was seen covered due to moderate rain, with dark clouds looming over the venue.

Furthermore, according to the weather forecast, there was a 49 per cent chance of rain at 6:00 PM local time, just half an hour ahead of the scheduled coin toss time.

However, the chances of rain will then drop significantly to just two per cent by 7:00 PM and will remain negligible until midnight, hinting at the possibility of a complete match.

For the unversed, the upcoming fixture, which will be the first-ever meeting between the United and Pindiz, is of great significance for the two sides as the new entrants would be eager to register their maiden triumph, while the three-time champions would want to win it to break into the Top Two of the PSL 11 standings.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings, Jalat Khan, Yasir Khan, Naseem Shah, Rishad Hossain, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Amir, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Dian Forrestor, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Cole McConchie, Usman Khawaja and Saad Masood.