Kieran Trippier to depart Newcastle United at season’s end

An undated picture of Ex-England defender Kieran Trippier. — Reuters

Ex-England defender Kieran Trippier will leave Newcastle United this summer upon the expiry of his contract, bringing an influential chapter at St James’ Park to a close.

The experienced right-back joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, becoming the club’s first signing following its Saudi-backed takeover.

At the time, Newcastle were battling relegation, but Trippier quickly emerged as a key figure in their transformation under head coach Eddie Howe.

During his time on Tyneside, the former England international played a pivotal role in the club’s resurgence.

He helped Newcastle secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League in both 2023 and 2025, while also captaining the side to EFL Cup glory, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

In a joint statement, the 35-year-old expressed his gratitude and emotion ahead of his departure, describing Newcastle as the club where he “felt most at home”.

"It's emotional and I'm really going to miss it," he said.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the supporters for all the support through the good and the bad times for me personally. You've always supported me, always stood by me.

"To my team-mates, it's going to be emotional. It's been an amazing journey with you guys. I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special - the best of my career."

Trippier also paid tribute to Howe, who brought him to the club after their earlier spell together at Burnley, praising the manager’s trust and leadership.

Howe, in turn, lauded Trippier’s immense contribution, citing his leadership, technical quality, and professionalism as instrumental in elevating standards and reshaping the club’s fortunes.