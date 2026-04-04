Islamabad United vs RawalPindiz Live Score, PSL 11, IU vs RP Match 12

This collage of pictures shows Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (left) and RawalPindiz's Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB

LAHORE: The 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between three-time champions Islamabad United and debutants RawalPindiz here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The recently concluded fixture marked the first-ever meeting between United and RawalPindiz as the latter are featuring in their maiden PSL.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson and Salman Irshad.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Jalat Khan and Mohammad Amir.