Sonay Kartal withdraws from GB’s Billie Jean King Cup squad due to injury

Sonay Kartal of Great Britain in action against Madison Keys of the United States in the third round of the women’s singles at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar 9, 2026. — Reuters

Great Britain will be without Sonay Kartal for next week’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Australia in Melbourne, after the 24-year-old announced she is still recovering from a lower back injury.

Kartal’s withdrawal leaves the British team without its four highest-ranked players. Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Francesca Jones were not named in the original squad, opting instead to focus on the European clay-court season.

As a result, world number 181 Harriet Dart now becomes Great Britain’s top-ranked singles player for the tie, scheduled for 10–11 April.

Kartal, who retired from her fourth-round Indian Wells match against world number three Elena Rybakina last month.

"After having some scans it is clear that I'm going to need a little more time to let it heal," Kartal said.

"Sadly it means I won't be joining the girls in Australia but wishing them the best of luck for the tie.

"Gutted to be sidelined but already looking forward to being back out there soon. I'll see you on the clay."

GB captain Anne Keothavong faced a challenging task convincing the country’s top players to travel to Australia for a hard-court tie during the start of the European clay-court season.

Alongside Dart, Keothavong has called up Katie Swan, 17-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic and Jodie Burrage.

Australia have named a strong squad, featuring three players inside the world’s top 80: Mayar Sherif, Talia Gibson and Kimberly Birrell, giving the hosts a clear ranking advantage heading into the clash.