Cristiano Ronaldo shines on return as Al Nassr claim vital win

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Al Najmah in Saudi Pro League on April 3, 2026. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his comeback from injury in spectacular fashion, netting twice to secure a crucial 5-2 victory for Al Nassr over Al Najma in the Saudi Pro League here at Alawwal Park on Friday.

The 41-year-old forward returned to Al Nassr’s starting XI after more than a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem.

Ronaldo wasted no time making an impact, converting a penalty in the 56th minute to put his side back in front, before doubling the lead in the 73rd minute.

His goals take his career tally to an astonishing 967, edging him closer to the historic milestone of 1,000 goals.

Sadio Mane, the former Liverpool forward, also made a telling contribution, scoring in stoppage time of both halves to complete the 5-2 win.

Following the match, Ronaldo shared on Instagram: “It’s good to be back. We move forward together!”

The victory takes Al Nassr six points clear of rivals Al Hilal at the summit of the league, although the latter have a game in hand.

Al Hilal will aim to reduce the gap to three points when they host Al Taawoun on Saturday.

Ronaldo’s absence had been keenly felt since he limped off during a 3-1 league triumph over Al Fayha on 28 February.

Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus described the injury as “more serious than expected.” The Portugal captain also missed Portugal’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Mexico and the United States while undergoing treatment in Spain.

Currently third in the race for the league’s golden boot, Ronaldo trails leader Ivan Toney by just two goals.