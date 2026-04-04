Mikel Arteta backs Kepa Arrizabalaga for FA Cup clash despite Wembley setback

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the match against Manchester City in Carabao Cup on March 22, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to return between the posts for the Gunners’ FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Kepa, who was at fault for Manchester City’s opening goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat, has yet to feature in the Premier League this season, appearing only in cup competitions and a dead-rubber Champions League match against Kairat.

Despite the recent error, Arteta has made it clear he will not punish the 31-year-old for a single mistake.

"He is ready to play," said Arteta. "I'm never going to judge a player or make a decision because he has made an error. Attitude, behaviour, yes, 100 per cent, but an error is part of football, and anybody can do it.

"I don't know if he needed it [an arm around the shoulder], but he has had it. Just in case. From all of them. From his team-mates first, then myself, all the staff, and hopefully all our supporters.

"I don't think he needed it because he's got so much experience, and he's been through all kinds of different scenarios in his career, so he's more than ready to play."

The Gunners, still nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, will be looking to secure a semi-final berth against Championship side Southampton before travelling to Sporting Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League last-eight tie.

Reflecting on the Wembley defeat, Arteta acknowledged the challenge of bouncing back.

"It's not going to go in the next 30 years because when you have the opportunity to win a final in Wembley, you have to get it done.

"So that has to stay there. And that's part of who you're going to be in the next few weeks, in the next few months, in the next few years. Learn from that and make sure that that fire is still in Wembley, remembering what happened.

"That has been the mindset and the only work that we have done in the last few days, to use that as fuel, as tools, to be able to get the final push that we want and achieve what we want. And immediately, I could sense that [from the players].

"It will make us better and now we have to use it for the most important and beautiful part of the season."

Arsenal now turns its focus to the FA Cup and Champions League, determined to convert recent disappointment into motivation for the decisive stages of the season.