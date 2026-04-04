Pep Guardiola open to Rodri exit amid Real Madrid interest

An undated picture if Manchester City Pep Guardiola. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola has admitted that unsettled players are free to leave Manchester City, though he remains hopeful that star midfielder Rodri will commit his future to the club despite interest from Real Madrid.

Speaking during the international break, Rodri, formerly of Atletico Madrid, suggested he would consider a move to Real Madrid.

Guardiola acknowledged the appeal, admitting that very few players would reject such an opportunity.

"There is not one player that will turn [down] the chance to play for [Real] Madrid," said Guardiola.

"Always my wish is that Rodri could stay as long as possible in this club because he is an incredible, top player but the life of everyone is everyone's."

The 29-year-old Spain captain has been a cornerstone of City’s success since arriving in 2019, making 293 appearances and collecting an impressive list of honours, including four Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and three League Cups.

However, his current contract is due to expire next summer, raising uncertainty over his long-term future.

Rodri’s influence remains undeniable, even though injuries have disrupted recent campaigns. After missing most of last season due to a serious knee problem, he has again been sidelined at times this term because of a hamstring issue.

Nevertheless, he has featured in 28 matches across all competitions and played a key role in City’s Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley.

Guardiola praised Rodri’s contribution, describing him as an “incredible, top player”, but reiterated the club’s stance: if a player is unhappy, they are free to leave. Still, City’s hierarchy is clear in their desire that Rodri should stay.