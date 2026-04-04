Luka Doncic ruled out for season as Los Angeles Lakers suffer major injury blow

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic argues a foul call in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on Mar 31, 2026. — Reuters

Slovenian national team player Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the remainder of the NBA regular season after sustaining a grade two hamstring strain, in a major setback for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Slovenian guard suffered the injury during Thursday’s heavy defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, casting doubt over his availability for the upcoming play-offs, which begin on 18th April.

The Lakers have yet to confirm a recovery timeline, leaving uncertainty over whether Doncic will return in time for the postseason.

The 37-year-old had been enjoying a sensational campaign, leading the league in scoring with 2,143 points at an average of 33.5 per game. His remarkable March form, which included 13 consecutive 30-point performances, had propelled him firmly into the MVP race.

However, his injury setback also threatens his eligibility for end-of-season honours. Having fallen just short of the 65-game requirement, his representatives are expected to apply for an “extraordinary circumstances” exemption in a bid to keep his MVP hopes alive.

"This season, Luka Doncic has performed at a historic level, leading the league in scoring, carrying the Lakers to third place in the Western Conference and placing himself in the middle of one of the most tightly contested MVP races in memory," Retired basketball player Duffy said.

It is pertinent to mention that Cooper Flagg delivered a historic performance for the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the first teenager in NBA history to score 50 points in a single game.

The 19-year-old amassed 51 points against the Orlando Magic, including 24 in a stunning fourth-quarter display.

Despite his individual brilliance, Dallas suffered a 138-127 defeat, extending their dismal home losing streak to 14 games, with Flagg admitting victory remains his top priority.