Judd Trump powers into Tour Championship final despite equipment concerns

An undated picture of World number one Judd Trump. — WST

World number one Judd Trump surged into the final of the Tour Championship with a convincing 10-4 win over Neil Robertson, though the world number one admitted lingering worries over his cue tip.

Trump laid the groundwork for victory during a dominant afternoon session in Manchester, racing into a commanding 7-1 lead.

Clinical breaks of 87, 94 and 113 helped him rack up 294 unanswered points across the opening three frames, putting Robertson immediately on the back foot.

Despite his strong start, Trump suggested his performance dipped slightly as the match progressed.

"I started off well in the first three frames and after that it went a bit downhill so I am pleased to get over the line," Trump said.

Speaking afterwards, he acknowledged ongoing struggles with his equipment but was pleased to secure the result, noting that Robertson was unable to capitalise.

"I have been struggling with my tip for the whole tournament. Somehow I have had a good run and Neil struggled a bit and that was the difference," Trump said.

The Englishman maintained his focus into the evening session, determined to avoid any potential comeback from the two-time tournament winner.

Robertson showed brief resistance, taking three frames, but Trump responded with composed breaks of 87 and 75 to extend his advantage to 9-3 and effectively end the contest.

At 36, Trump will now make his first appearance in the Tour Championship final, where he will face either reigning world champion Zhao Xintong or Scotland’s John Higgins.

With the World Championship in Sheffield fast approaching later this month, Trump emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum, adding that whoever he meets in Sunday’s final promises to deliver a high-quality encounter.