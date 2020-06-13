Azhar Ali optimistic over tour of England amid virus challenges

Test skipper Azhar Ali. Photo: Reporter

Test captain Azhar Ali has expressed confidence that his charges will be able to cope with the new playing conditions, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, during its England tour for the three Tests and three T20Is.

Azhar, while speaking to Geo News, said that the Men in Green have experience of playing in empty stadiums and added that being confined to hotels and stadium grounds would not be difficult for them.

The tour will take place from August 5 to September 1 but the team will arrive in England five weeks prior in order to observe the mandatory two-week quarantine period in addition to some practice in a bio-secure environment.

Azhar feels that despite the challenging situation, the team will be able to manage in the new environment.

"It will be a challenge, of course, these are not normal circumstances. There was a time when people used to say that if you tour Pakistan, you’ll be confined to your hotel and stadium but now this situation is everywhere," he said.

"Playing in front of empty stadiums and being confined is something we have experienced in the past. There may be more challenges that we will only know once we are on ground."

The 35-year-old said that resumption of cricket was important for both fans and the cricketers' careers.

"Few days back we didn’t have any hope for cricket but now we are getting some opportunity to play. It is good for as we are not being wasted of our precious years. I have spoken to players and they’re excited to resume," he said.

Meanwhile the International Cricket Council (ICC) established rules in order to prevent the spread of the virus which includes contact-based celebrations and using saliva on the ball.

Azhar said that while the rules were a need of the hour, players may initially face difficulty in abiding by them.

"We grew up doing certain things like applying saliva on the ball so it will be difficult for players to avoid it but we are already getting used to following some SOPs," said Azhar.

Talking about the side's chances in the series, the Test captain was eyeing a win in the series.

"As this is part of the World Test Championship, it is important for us to get points from the series. We have a good track record in England while other Asian teams have struggled. We will try to put England under pressure from the start of the series," Azhar said.



When asked of the final XI, the Test skipper said that it will be decided according to the conditions but hinted that top-order batsman Fawad Alam could make the cut.

"We’ll see conditions there before finalizing our combination. Fawad has waited for long time and in absence of Haris Sohail, he has a good opportunity. Fawad is in consideration and if we're going to go with the top six batsmen then he has a bright chance there."





