PSL 11: Kamran Ghulam declares himself 'ready for modern-day cricket'

Rawalpindi batter Kamran Ghulam speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News in Lahore on April 4, 2026. - File

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Kamran Ghulam, who is representing Rawalpindi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, has declared himself ready for the demands of modern-day cricket, insisting that he has consistently performed across all formats despite not receiving the opportunities he feels he deserves.

Ghulam, who has represented Pakistan in six Tests and 11 One-Day Internationals, spoke frankly to Geo News about his journey, his current form, and his ambitions for a national team comeback.

“I feel I haven’t been given the chances I should have been given,” Ghulam said. “I have performed in every format. I am playing domestic cricket continuously — just pick up the record and see for yourself. The consistent performances are there.”

The top-order batter is now eyeing a strong showing in the ongoing edition of the tournament as a launchpad for his return.

“After the National T20 Cup, I will make a comeback by performing in the PSL,” he stated.

He also emphasised that while high strike rates are essential in modern cricket, there remains a vital role for anchor players who can construct an innings.

“In modern-day cricket, the better your strike rate, the better it is for the team,” Ghulam explained. “But there is always a need in the playing XI for a player who can build an innings. I gained good form from the National T20 Cup, and now my start to the PSL has been good.”

Ghulam also rejected any notion that he is only suited to the longer format, pointing to his white-ball credentials.

“My performance has been good not only in red-ball cricket but also in white-ball cricket. Wherever I have been given a chance, I have performed,” he said.

The 30-year-old added that he has adapted his game to keep pace with cricket’s rapid evolution.

“Cricket has advanced. The demand of modern-day cricket is that you have many shots — batters should know every kind of shot. That will serve them well going forward.”

The all-rounder revealed that he is working intensely to meet those demands.

“I am working very hard for modern-day cricket, and I am ready for it. Recently, my strike rate has been 200. I know that if I perform, I will earn my place in the national team. That is my focus,” he concluded.