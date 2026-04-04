Pep Guardiola avoids questions about future with City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola has avoided answering questions about a potential exit from Manchester City at the end of the season, amid growing speculation about his future.

According to an ESPN report, Guardiola was expected to decide during the international break on whether to stay at Etihad Stadium until his contract expires in 2027.

City’s official stance is that they want Guardiola to stay next season as well, and the report continued that there would be little surprise at the club if the 55-year-old decides to say goodbye this summer.

At a news conference on Friday, he was asked directly about his future, but he gave nothing away about his plans.

"I spoke many times about that," said the City manager, referring to the time he still has left on his current deal.

Pep Guardiola is preparing his troops for the final run-in, which starts on Saturday with an FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool.

Liverpool, who are not in great form, having won only two games in their last six games in all competitions and facing a daunting Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, will travel to Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola, however, has warned his players not to underestimate the defending champions of the Premier League.

"They have been the biggest rival," Guardiola said.

"It is a team that made an incredible investment last season to be there for many years.

"They are a top contender with top class players. Hopefully we can perform at the level that we did against Arsenal to reach the next step [in the competition]."