Pep Guardiola eyes eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Carabao Cup after victory over Arsenal in the final at the Wembley Stadium in London on March 22, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City will look to secure a historic eighth straight semi-final appearance in the FA Cup when they face Liverpool on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

City beat Arsenal to win the League Cup before the international break, and Guardiola is hoping his team maintain the momentum as they fight to add the FA Cup and Premier League to this season's trophy haul.

"Once you finish one, it is the next one," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"Tomorrow we have the chance to reach an incredible milestone, to make eight semi-finals in a row. It's never happened... it is a prestigious competition, and one of the toughest, special opponents for all of us, Liverpool."

City have dominated English football with six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups since Guardiola joined in 2016, but Liverpool have been a constant thorn in his side throughout his coaching career.

As a coach, Guardiola has only nine victories and seven draws in 26 matches against Liverpool, his worst win rate against a Premier League club.

City have beaten Liverpool twice in the Premier League this season, but had to dig deep for a late comeback when they won 2-1 at Anfield in February.

"So many times they have been the rival, the biggest, biggest one... top contender, top class players, all of them. Hopefully we have to perform in the level we did against Arsenal to reach the next step," Guardiola said.

The manager also praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who has announced his departure in the summer.

"Absolutely. One of the greatest. The numbers, the consistency. What a player... absolute legend, of course for Liverpool, but (also) for the Premier League," Guardiola said.

Guardiola, however, avoided commenting on his own midfielder Rodri, who said he was open to a move to Real Madrid when his contract with City runs out at the end of this season.

"No clue, no opinion... because I know the intention of the club, I know the intention, I think, of him, but I don't know," Guardiola said.'