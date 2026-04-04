'Not the end of the world,' says Turner as Sultans suffer first defeat in PSL 11

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 3, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner remained unfazed by their 20-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the rain-affected 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

2021 champions Sultans, who entered the fixture on the back of a two-match winning streak, suffered their first defeat in the eight-team tournament, which resulted in them being replaced by the Qalandars in the standings.

After the match was reduced to 13 overs per side due to a two-hour-long rain delay, Sultans captain Turner won the toss and opted to field first – a move that backfired as their bowling unit was taken to the cleaners by the Qalandars' top order, and the home side eventually piled up a humongous total of 185/5.

The Sultans leaked away 23 runs, comprising 14 wides, two no balls, three leg byes and four byes, which ultimately proved to be the difference as they fell short by 20 runs of the Qalandars' total, and their captain Turner acknowledged their sloppiness in the bowling department as the "frustrating thing".

" [We] weren't at our absolute best in the first half of the game. Fortunate thing was that we kept fighting," said Turner at the post-match presentation.

"Frustrating thing is there were things in our control like no balls and wide. Have to tidy that up," he added.

The skipper, however, insisted that the defeat was not the end of the world but acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly in restricting the opposition teams while bowling.

"It's not the end of the world when you lose a game. Need to have a good hard look at ourselves. Need to find a way to restrict opposition sides," Turner concluded.