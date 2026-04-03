PSL 11 points table after Lahore Qalandars crush Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars' Ubaid Shah (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 3, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars secured a comprehensive 20-run victory over Multan Sultans in the rain-reduced 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

In a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side, Sultans captain Ashton Turner won the toss and elected to field first, and the move backfired as the home side racked up a humongous total of 185/5, courtesy of their top order.

Right-handed opener Mohammad Naeem top-scored with a blazing 60 off 28 deliveries, studded with four sixes and as many fours, followed by his opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon, who made a quickfire 45 off just 19 deliveries, laced with five sixes and two fours.

Top-order batter Abdullah Shafique also made a handy contribution with a 33-run cameo, coming off just 14 deliveries.

Debutant Muhammad Ismail was the pick of the bowlers for the Sultans, taking two wickets for 47 runs in his four overs, while Peter Siddle and Faisal Akram could bag one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 186-run target in 13 overs, the Sultans could accumulate 165/5 despite a blistering cameo by Shan Masood and an unbeaten half-century by captain Ashton Turner.

Turner top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 22 deliveries with the help of five sixes and two fours, while Masood made an 18-ball 44, comprising seven fours and a six.

Mustafizur Rahman spearheaded Qalandars' bowling charge with two wickets for 37 runs in his two overs, while Ubaid Shah, Sikandar Raza and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 20-run victory marked Qalandars' second in the ongoing eight-team tournament and lifted them to the second position in the PSL 11 standings with four points in three matches, only behind their arch-rivals Karachi Kings, who are at the summit with six points in as many games.

On the contrary, it marked the first defeat for Multan Sultans and resulted in them slipping by one spot to three due to an inferior net run rate than the Qalandars despite boasting four points after three fixtures.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 0.486 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 1.546 Multan Sultans 3 2 1 0 4 0.303 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 Islamabad United 3 1 1 1 3 0.133 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 0 2 0.093 RawalPindiz 2 0 0 0 0 -0.556 Hyderabad Kingsmen 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United hold the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, as both teams have three points, but the latter boasts a superior net run rate and played a game less.

The previous edition's runners-up, Quetta Gladiators, are sixth in the PSL 11 standings with just two points in three games, while debutants RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are yet to register a victory, hold the remaining two spots, respectively, with the former having an edge due to a relatively superior net run rate.