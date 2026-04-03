Gennaro Gattuso resigns as Italy manager

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso applauds fans after the FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers match against Israel at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

Gennaro Gattuso has left his job as an Italy manager by mutual consent, three days after the national team failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive time.

Azzurri missed out on a spot at this summer’s mega event after they fell to a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their playoff final on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw.

Gattuso, who has represented the Italian national team in 73 matches during his playing career, replaced Luciano Spalletti in June and won six of his eight games in charge.

Gattuso, visibly emotional, apologised for the loss during his post-match news conference and admitted it was "hard to digest".

"With a heavy heart, having failed to achieve the goal we set ourselves, I consider my time as coach of the national team to be over," Gattuso said.

"The Azzurri jersey is the most precious asset in football, which is why it's right to facilitate future technical evaluations right from the start.

"It has been an honour to lead the national team, and to do so with a group of players who have shown commitment and devotion to the jersey."

Following their absence in the tournaments in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022, Italy is the first former champion to miss three straight World Cups.

Gabriele Gravina, former Italian Football Federation president and head of delegation Gianluigi Buffon, both resigned on Wednesday.

The federation will hold an extraordinary assembly on June 22 to elect a new chief.