Wahab Riaz. Photo: AFP

Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Friday revealed that pacer Wahab Riaz is willing to return to Test cricket in the event that the side required him in their upcoming tour of England.

The head coach spoke in a teleconference and divulged into the details of the Men in Green’s tour and said that Wahab will being training for the format.

It is pertinent to mention that the veteran cricketer announced to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

"Wahab expressed his availability for the Test matches against England and said that he will practice for the format as well," Misbah said.

Furthermore, the head coach spoke over the selection of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"Sarfaraz is the second best wicket keeper after Muhammad Rizwan. He is selected as back up for England tour on basis of his performance," he said.

READ: Haider Ali, Kashif Bhatti named in 29-player squad for upcoming England tour

Meanwhile, Misbah spoke of the imminent challenges ahead of the tour and said that players needed to be mentally fit in order to do so.

"The pandemic has changed the structure of the game and it is a mentally challenging time for the cricketers. However, they are professional and will be able to adapt to the changes," he said.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in August-September.



Wahab Riaz is willing to play Tests in upcoming England tour: Misbah-ul-Haq