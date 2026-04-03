Alex Pereira hits out at Melk Costa for picking Jon Jones to beat him

An undated photo of Alex Pereira. — Instagram/@AlexPereiraUFC

Alex Pereira has hit out at Melk Costa for picking Jon Jones to beat him in a potential fight.

Costa recently shared his verdict on a potential fight between Pereira and Jones, saying it would be an interesting contest of styles.

In a comment on Instagram, the Brazilian featherweight MMA fighter wrote: "Never ask me a question thinking I will stay on top of the wall. If this fight happens, it will be two Goats fighting, the best striker vs the best grappler. And yeah, I think JJ would win."

It seems that Alex Pereira was unhappy with Costa’s comment and responded by bringing up a past interaction with him.

"Bro you root for whoever you want and it’s all right. [expletive deleted] up is saying something you don’t even know, and as if I did something to you,” Pereira said.

“When I was at LFA, and you were going to fight the day before, and you came and turned your phone on my face when I was drinking coffee, and I was chewing, you didn't even ask if you could... I thought you weren’t mad because we were having dinner together in Mexico.

“And I was giving you strength because you were crying because you lost the fight, and now, when you win two fights, you’re the almighty. Bro, I can lose 8 matches in a row!"

Pereira is considered one of the best fighters currently in the UFC circuit. After becoming the champion in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, he has decided to move up and conquer the heavyweight division as well.

In the last week of February, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Pereira has vacated his light heavyweight title, and Jiri Prochazka will take on Carlos Ulberg now at the main event of UFC 327 for the gold.

Pereira was chasing a fight against Jones at the UFC White House event, but the promotion failed to reach an agreement with the former heavyweight champion, and the Brazilian has been matched up against Ciryl Gane for the interim title on the same card.