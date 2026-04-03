PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) flips the coin as Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Haseeb Ullah, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

Head-to-head

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 21 times, with Multan Sultans leading the head-to-head record with 11 wins, while Lahore Qalandars have claimed 10 victories.

Matches: 21

Multan Sultans: 11

Lahore Qalandars: 10



Form Guide



Sultans and Qalandars enter the fixture with contrasting momentum as the 2021 champions won each of their first two PSL 11 matches against Islamabad United and Hyderabad Kingsmen, respectively, while the holders are coming off a gut-wrenching defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Karachi Kings.



The 2021 champions are placed second in the standings with four points after two games, while the Qalandars are fifth with two points in as many games.



Multan Sultans: W, W, L, L, L (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: L, W, W, W, W