PSL 11: Revised playing conditions announced for Qalandars-Sultans clash

This collage of pictures shows Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner. — PCB

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans has been reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain interruption, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

The 11th match of the eight-team tournament was hindered by severe rain here, delaying the coin toss, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 PM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The downpour lasted for almost an hour, soaking the field, but as soon as it stopped, the ground staff made tireless efforts to make it match-ready.

Consequently, as per the latest development, the coin toss will now be held at 8:30 PM, with the first ball slated to be bowled 15 minutes later.



As the match has been curtailed to 13 overs per side, the powerplay will consist of 3.5 overs. Three bowlers will be allowed to deliver a maximum of three overs each, while the remaining two may bowl up to two overs apiece.

The upcoming fixture is of great significance for both sides as the Sultans will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches, while the holders will be eyeing to get back on winning track after suffering a gruelling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.

Multan Sultans: Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shehzad Gul, Faisal Akram, Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Philippe, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail and Atizaz Habib Khan.