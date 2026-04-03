Bangladesh hopeful for Hridoy's recovery ahead of New Zealand series

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during their second ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) medical department is confident that top-order batter Towhid Hridoy will be available for the home white-ball series against New Zealand, international media reported on Thursday.

Hridoy, who was a part of the Tigers' squad for the home ODI series against Pakistan last month, has been struggling with a tennis elbow injury since the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), which concluded on March 3.

The BCB's medical panel, during an interview with an international cricket website, revealed that it managed Hridoy's injury, and the right-handed batter continued to play, but it worsened in the Pakistan series to the extent that he could not hold the bat due to excruciating pain.

"Hridoy is struggling with tennis elbow injury. Usually, this kind of issue happens with a batter's top hand. This usually comes from repetitive movement," a member of the BCB medical unit confirmed to the website on Thursday.

"This tennis elbow issue was there slightly from the last BCL, but we managed it and he kept on playing.

"Then in the last Pakistan series, I think a yorker ball hit the bottom of the bat and that caused his elbow to tremble with pain and it started to increase. When it got worse, it became painful for him even to hold the bat."

The member of BCB's medical panel further shared that they were doing "advanced treatment" on the batter's elbow and are thus confident that he will be available for the New Zealand series, but warned that he would not be completely relieved from the pain.

"The rule here is that whatever repetitive movement is causing the pain - that has to be stopped. We have stopped that and are continuing everything else. We are doing all kinds of advanced treatment so that we can have him ready for the New Zealand series and we are confident he will be available for the series.

"However, becoming 100% pain-free is very difficult. It usually takes around a year to heal. We have already counselled him that some level of pain will remain and he will have to carry it. If we wait for a completely pain-free condition then playing cricket will not be possible within a year."

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh will host New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The home assignment will commence with the longer-format series, slated to run from April 17 to 23, while the T20I series will be held from April 27 to May 2.