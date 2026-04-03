Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal squad ahead of FA Cup quarter-final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during training at Arsenal Training Centre in London Colney on March 16, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the squad for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Arteta said his side will be without injured England attacker Noni Madueke, but Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber may return from injury.

Arsenal’s 11 players withdrew from international duty due to injuries and fitness management last month, and Madueke was among them.

For the unversed, the Gunners are eyeing their first Premier League title since 2004.

"When you have to communicate the state of every player, we are always honest and a medical decision had to be made. That was clear what the conclusion was," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"It makes us so proud that we had that many players in the national team. Players are desperate to play for their nation. I know how important it is to them. We are fully supportive of that and when we can do it, we do it."

Madueke sustained a knee injury during England's friendly with Uruguay. He then missed the next game against Japan. But Arteta said his condition was not as bad as a knee injury that kept him out for six weeks.

Martin Zubimendi, Gabriel Magalhaes, Timber, William Saliba, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice were unavailable for their countries.

Arteta did not reveal how many players will be available for Saturday's game, as Arsenal aim to move on from last month's League Cup final loss to Manchester City with a return to Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.

"We're in a position right now where we need to make the strongest line-up we possibly can to win every competition," he said. " We are two or three games away from the FA Cup and we know how important that competition is for us."