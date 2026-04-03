Sri Lanka 'A' name 28-member squad for New Zealand tour

Kamil Mishara of Sri Lanka makes their way off after being dismissed during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee has announced a 28-member Sri Lanka ‘A’ squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand 'A'.

Promising batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been appointed captain for the four-day matches, while experienced off-spinning all-rounder Sahan Arachchige will lead the side in the one-day format.

The dual leadership approach reflects the selectors’ focus on developing leadership depth across formats.

Sri Lanka Cricket selectors have named a 28-member squad to compete against the New Zealand ‘A’ team.



The New Zealand ‘A’ team is touring Sri Lanka from 3rd April to 27th April 2026.



The selected squad will take part in three one-day and two four-day matches scheduled during… pic.twitter.com/hApHKFbc7K — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) April 3, 2026

The New Zealand ‘A’ side is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka from 3 April to 27 April 2026. During the tour, the two teams will compete in three one-day matches and two four-day fixtures, offering valuable exposure to emerging players from both sides.

The series will begin with the limited-overs leg, with the opening one-day match set to be played on 5 April at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The remainder of the fixtures will follow across the tour, providing a competitive platform for players aiming to break into their respective national sides.

Sri Lanka ‘A’ Squad: Pasindu Sooriyabandara (captain, four-day), Sahan Arachchige (captain, one-day), Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Sohan de Livera, Milan Rathnayake, Ravindu Fernando, Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Ramesh Mendis, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathews, Dilum Sudeera, Vigneshwaran Akash, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Isitha Wijesundara, Dulaj Samuditha and Duvindu Ranathunga.