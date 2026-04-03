Five-star King helps Australia crush West Indies in third ODI to sweep series

Australia's Alana King (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Tahlia McGrath during their third ODI against West Indies at the Warner Park in St Kitts on April 3, 2026. — Cricket Australia

BASSETERRE: Alana King's five-wicket haul, followed by Phoebe Litchfield's unbeaten half-century, powered Australia to a thumping nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the third ODI here at the Warner Park on Thursday.

The victory helped Australia clean sweep the three-match series as they registered equally dominant victories in the first two ODIs, winning them by 103 and 90 runs, respectively.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews's decision to bat first backfired as the home side could accumulate 136 before getting bowled out in 35.4 overs.

Middle-order batter Chinelle Henry remained the top-scorer for the hosts with an anchoring 42 off 54 deliveries, followed by skipper Matthews, who made a 48-ball 34 with the help of three fours.

Besides them, only Deandra Dottin (22) and Realeanna Grimmond (20) could amass double figures against the spirited Australian bowling attack, led by King, who bagged five wickets for just 19 runs in her 10 overs, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

King's brilliance was backed by Ashleigh Gardner, who took two wickets, while Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Carey and Tahlia McGrath chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the touring side comfortably chased down the 137-run target for the loss of one wicket and 182 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the visitors was left-handed opener Phoebe Litchfield, who top-scored with a brisk 68 off just 56 deliveries, studded with eight fours and a six.

Litchfield was supported by fellow opener Georgia Voll and experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who made 23 and 33 not out, respectively.

Ashmini Munisar remained the solitary wicket-taker for the West Indies as she dismissed Voll.