PSL 11: Toss for Qalandars-Sultans clash delayed due to rain

Ground staff covers the field of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore ahead of the PSL 11 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans on April 3, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The toss for the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans has been delayed due to heavy rain at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The toss was originally scheduled for 6:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), but a sudden downpour moments beforehand forced ground staff to cover the pitch and square before seeking shelter.

With rain continuing and the outfield remaining under covers, a revised toss time will be announced once conditions improve.

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 21 times, with Multan Sultans holding a narrow edge, having won 11 matches compared to Lahore Qalandars’ 10 victories.

Their most recent meeting took place on 26 April 2025 at the same venue, where Qalandars emerged victorious.

Batting first, Multan posted 185-3 in their 20 overs, powered by captain Mohammad Rizwan’s 76 off 48 deliveries, which included six fours and three sixes. Kamran Ghulam provided solid support with an unbeaten 52 from 31 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes.

In response, Qalandars successfully chased down the target in the 19th over, losing five wickets.

Daryl Mitchell led the charge with a match-winning 64 off 38 balls, striking four boundaries and four sixes, while Sikandar Raza contributed a quickfire 40 off 21 deliveries, including two fours and four sixes.

As things stand, the Ashton Turner-led Sultans are placed second on the PSL 11 points table, having registered two consecutive wins to collect four points with a net run rate of 0.868.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars occupy fifth position, with one win and one loss from two matches, earning them two points with a net run rate of 1.567.