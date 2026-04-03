Tyson Fury predicts Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder (right) faces off with Derek Chisora (left) alongside promoters Frank Warren (centre) and Amer Abdallah during the press conference at Glazier's Hall in London on February 4, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has predicted the fight between Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder, saying the American is “finished”.

Both boxers have passed their prime and are over forty years of age. With each of them moving forward into what will be their 50th contest. Wilder holds a record of 44 wins, four losses and one draw, including 43 knockouts, while Chisora has 36 wins and 13 defeats, 23 of them by knockout.

Chisora, who has not won a world title in his career and lost to the likes of Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, is in great form with victories over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in recent times.

Meanwhile, former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has only one win in his last five fights, losing to Fury two times and once to Zhilei Zhang, all by knockout, and to Joseph Parker by points.

Tyson Fury, who has fought both boxers, predicted Chisora as the winner, saying Wilder is finished.

“I fancy Derek [to win]. I know Wilder is finished. He should have retired in 2021 after his last defeat [against me]. He didn’t and he’s ended up paying the price for a small amount of money, which he probably didn’t really need, but whatever. I don’t like to say what a man can and can’t earn in his life,” Fury said.

“Once you’re gone, you’re gone, and he’s completely shot to bits. I saw that against Joe [Parker] and I saw it against Zhang. When you get older and your timing goes, you lose the ability to pull the trigger, and that’s the key to all of it.

“When you rely on a one-punch knockout that got him out of trouble 40-odd times in a row, and that’s gone, you’re finished. So I think Chisora stops him. Chisora is older and has had harder fights, but I think he has more left in the tank.”

Former world heavyweight champion Wilder will take on Chisora this Saturday at the O2 Arena.