Chelsea drop Enzo Fernandez for comments on his future

An undated photo of Chelsea's midfielder Enzo Fernandez. — Reuters

Enzo Fernandez will miss Chelsea’s next two matches after the midfielder made comments that cast doubt on his future at Stamford Bridge, manager Liam Rosenior said on Friday.

The 25-year-old midfielder will sit out for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and next Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Fernandez, who was made the captain of the club in the absence of injured Reece James, said he would "look at his options after the World Cup" and expressed a desire to live in Spain.

"I spoke with Enzo an hour ago. As a football club, with me as part of that process, we've made a decision he won't be available for tomorrow's game (against Port Vale) and he won't be available for Manchester City next Sunday," Rosenior told reporters.

The Argentine World Cup winner, who has signed a deal with Chelsea until 2032, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, though he denied talks with the Spanish club were taking place.

Rosenior said Enzo Fernandez’s public comments were "disappointing" given his leadership role during Chelsea's current struggles.

The Blues are in trouble currently; they have lost four consecutive games, including an 8-2 aggregate humiliation by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and have slumped to sixth in the Premier League.

Rosenior added that doors are still open for Enzo Fernandez, but he has been punished for crossing a line in terms of the club’s culture.

"I think for Enzo it's disappointing to speak in that way. What I will say about Enzo is that, in terms of him as a person, I've got no bad words to say," Rosenior added.

"But a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build, so we had to make a sanction."

The Telegraph reported that several Chelsea players were unimpressed by Fernandez berating his teammates on the pitch.

"The door is not closed on Enzo, that's very important. It's a sanction," Rosenior said. "You have to protect this club and culture," he said. "The line was crossed in the international break.

"What I do know is that when he's been on the pitch, even in the loss at Everton, there was no lack of commitment in his performance."