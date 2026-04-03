Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs MS Match 11

The collage of photos features Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner. — PSL

LAHORE: The 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 21 times, with Multan Sultans leading the head-to-head record with 11 wins, while Lahore Qalandars have claimed 10 victories.

Playing XIs



Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Haseeb Ullah, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman and Ubaid Shah.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.