Weather update ahead of Lahore Qalandars-Multan Sultans PSL 11 clash

Light drizzle forces ground covers ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 3, 2026. — Reporter

LAHORE: The 11th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season is likely to be disrupted by rain and thunderstorms on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A light drizzle is already falling in Lahore, prompting groundstaff to cover the main pitch and the outfield at the LCCA ground as a precaution.

According to AccuWeather, at 6:00 PM local time, Lahore is experiencing thunderstorms with a temperature of 19°C, though it feels like 15°C. Winds are coming from the south-west at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching 26 km/h.

Humidity is high at 85%, and indoor humidity stands at a slightly clammy 78%. The city has recorded 12.1 mm of rainfall, with 84% cloud cover and poor visibility of just 1.6 km.

Air quality is described as unhealthy, and the cloud ceiling is low at 600 metres, making for a gloomy, stormy evening.

By 7:00 PM, conditions are expected to remain stormy but with slight improvement. The temperature will drop to 18°C, feeling like 16°C. Winds will shift to the east at 9 km/h, gusting up to 24 km/h.

Humidity will fall to 70% (indoor humidity at a more comfortable 62%), and rainfall will decrease significantly to 1.8 mm. Cloud cover will increase slightly to 87%, but visibility will remain limited at 1.6 km.

Air quality will stay unhealthy, though the cloud ceiling will rise to 1,200 metres, suggesting slightly less dense cloud cover than earlier.

Historically, the two sides have met 21 times, with the Multan Sultans leading the head-to-head count with 11 wins, while the Lahore Qalandars have secured 10 victories.

For the unversed, the Ashton Turner-led Sultans currently sit second in the PSL 11 points table, having secured two consecutive wins for a total of four points and a net run-rate of 0.868.

Meanwhile, the Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars are in fifth place, with one win and one defeat from their two matches, giving them two points and a net run-rate of 1.567.