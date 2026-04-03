Roberto De Zerbi apologises to Tottenham Hotspur fans over Mason Greenwood remarks

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League on January 21, 2026. — Reuters

Roberto De Zerbi has issued an apology to Tottenham Hotspur supporters who were offended by comments he previously made about Mason Greenwood during his time in charge of Marseille, stressing he would never seek to minimise the seriousness of violence against women.

The Italian, appointed Spurs manager earlier this week, faced backlash from several fan groups ahead of his arrival due to remarks in which he described Greenwood as a ‘good guy’ who had ‘paid dearly’ for past events.

Greenwood had been charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour, before prosecutors dropped the case in February 2023, citing a lack of sufficient evidence for conviction.

Speaking in his first interview with the club’s media, De Zerbi sought to clarify his position. He insisted he has always stood up for vulnerable individuals and would never compromise his values for sporting success.

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone's feelings with this subject matter. I have a daughter and I'm very sensitive to these things, and I always have been,” De Zerbi said.

"I hope that over time people will get to know me better and will understand at that moment I didn't mean to take a stance."

The 45-year-old expressed regret if his words had caused offence, adding that as a father, he is deeply sensitive to such issues and hopes supporters will better understand his intentions over time.

It is pertinent to mention that De Zerbi replaces interim boss Igor Tudor following a difficult campaign that has left Spurs hovering just above the relegation zone.

He has signed a five-year contract and vowed to remain in charge regardless of whether the club drops into the Championship, expressing confidence in the squad’s quality and belief.