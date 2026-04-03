JP Crawford returns as Seattle Mariners eye future with Colt Emerson

An undated picture of Seattle Mariners’ shortstop J.P. Crawford. — Reuters

Seattle Mariners’ shortstop J.P. Crawford has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the team’s upcoming road series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Crawford, 31, had been sidelined with a right shoulder injury and featured in just one rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. A second planned rehab game was cancelled due to rain.

To accommodate Crawford’s return, infielder Ryan Bliss has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, while right-hander Ryan Loutos has been placed on unconditional release waivers.

Crawford has been Seattle’s opening-day shortstop every season since 2019 but was limited to seven spring training appearances this year, batting .143 without any extra-base hits.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson expressed optimism over Crawford’s recovery, saying,

“He’s been really on track and, in some ways, ahead of expectations given limited spring training opportunities. We’re excited he’s getting close.”

Meanwhile, top shortstop prospect Colt Emerson could soon join the Mariners. Emerson, who reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract starting this season, would receive the largest deal ever for a player yet to make a major league debut.

The 22-year-old batted .278 with a home run and a double in four Triple-A games and posted a .268 average with two homers and an .828 OPS across 18 spring training appearances.

While Emerson is seen as the team’s shortstop of the future, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto indicated that Crawford would remain at shortstop, with Emerson primarily transitioning to third base, a position he trained for extensively during spring training.