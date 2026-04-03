Abhishek Sharma fined and handed demerit point for obscene language

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma (left) speaks with field umpire after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 19, 2025. — AFP

KOLKATA: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma has been handed a significant fine and one demerit point for using obscene language during his side’s victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 2.

The IPL confirmed that Abhishek has been penalised 25 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the league’s Code of Conduct.

The article covers the use of language that is “widely recognised as offensive, obscene, or profane (in any language)” and is audible to spectators or the viewing audience, whether picked up by stump microphones or otherwise.

Expressions of frustration directed at one’s own performance or circumstances are also included under the provision.

The match referee’s sanction was accepted by the player, bringing the matter to a close. The league’s statement clarified the nature of the violation and the consequent penalties imposed on the player.

“Abhishek Sharma, all-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday,” the statement read.

“He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,” it added.

While the league’s statement did not specify the exact moment of the infringement, it is widely believed to have occurred after Abhishek’s contentious dismissal.

The left-hander was visibly frustrated when he was given out after Varun Chakravarthy took a catch near the boundary.

Television replays reviewed by the third umpire raised some doubts over whether the catch had been completed cleanly, but Abhishek was ultimately forced to depart.