John Higgins stages stunning comeback to reach Tour Championship semi-finals

An undated picture of 33 ranking titles winner John Higgins. — WST

33 ranking titles winner John Higgins produced a brilliant display as he rallied from 8-5 down to defeat Mark Selby 10-8, securing a place in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship in Manchester.

Mirroring last year’s final, also won by the four-time world champion, Higgins claimed the opening session before Selby hit back impressively, compiling breaks of 127 and 131 to win five frames in succession.

Despite the setback, 50-year-old Higgins demonstrated his renowned resilience and ability to raise his game under pressure, producing breaks of 56, 92, 74, 78 and 72 to regain control and seal victory.

The win sets up a semi-final clash with reigning world champion Zhao Xintong on Saturday at 13:00 BST.

Higgins reflected on sensing a turning point in the match, hoping for a comeback and feeling pleased with his resilience when it happened.

"I thought he was beginning to hit the ball superbly so you are thinking maybe it could be the same as last year," Higgins said.

"That is all I was hoping. It came true again. He went into the balls and didn't land on one and you are thinking maybe it is my turn. I was delighted the way I dug in."

Earlier, Zhao, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Friday, overcame Chris Wakelin 10-4. The Chinese star made breaks of 103, 93 and 120 in the opening session and closed out the match with further impressive scores of 134, 108, 50 and 101.

Australia’s Neil Robertson also reached the semi-finals, defeating Barry Hawkins 10-8. Trailing 7-5, Robertson claimed five of the final six frames and will face world number one Judd Trump at 13:00 BST on Friday.

The semi-finals promise high drama as four of snooker’s elite prepare to battle for a place in the final.