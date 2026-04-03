Portugal finalise FIFA World Cup prep with Nigeria friendly

Portugal players react with teammates and United States players after the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Mar 31, 2026. — Reuters.

Portugal will complete their World Cup preparations with a friendly against Nigeria on June 10, the Portuguese Football Federation said.

The federation did not announce a venue for the warm-up game, but Portuguese media said on Friday it would be held in Leiria.

Portugal has already scheduled a friendly against Chile on June 6 at the National Stadium in Oeiras.

As part of their buildup to the World Cup, Portugal drew 0-0 with tournament co-hosts Mexico at the reopening of the Azteca Stadium on Saturday and beat the U.S. 2-0 in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Portugal’s opening Group K game is on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of Congo, who eliminated Nigeria in the qualifiers, followed by Uzbekistan on June 23, with both games in Houston.

They play Colombia on June 27 in Miami in their final group game.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2026 FIFA World Cup line-up is now complete, following the dramatic conclusion of the final six play-off spots, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most exciting tournaments in recent memory.

The international play-offs, held in Mexico, produced two qualifiers: the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Iraq, who battled fiercely to secure their places.

Meanwhile, Europe delivered tense encounters, with several ties decided on penalties, ultimately sending Sweden, Turkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Czechia through to the tournament.

With these results, all 12 groups for the 2026 World Cup are finalised with four teams each, featuring a blend of established powers and emerging nations.