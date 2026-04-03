'He is finished': Haris Rauf opens up on backlash after single poor performance

Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on April 2, 2026. - File

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Haris Rauf has insisted that a single poor performance does not define a player’s ability, while also addressing the intense scrutiny that comes with high expectations in Pakistan cricket.

Speaking to Geo News at the LCCA ground, Rauf addressed the intense scrutiny cricketers often face after a single poor performance, highlighting how quickly public perception can shift in Pakistan’s cricketing culture.

He emphasised that criticism tends to escalate rapidly, with players being judged harshly despite their overall track record and contributions.

"One bad match doesn't mean you have become a bad bowler. But back home, people immediately start saying that he is finished, do this to him, do that to him."

The right-arm pacer highlighted the importance of maintaining confidence amid external criticism, noting that differing opinions are part and parcel of professional sport but should not deter a player’s belief in their own abilities.

"We believe in ourselves and play according to that," he said.

Rauf also shed light on the evolving dynamics of modern-day T20 cricket, particularly in the PSL, where high-scoring encounters have become increasingly common due to batting-friendly conditions.

"Given the kind of grounds, pitches, and boundaries we have nowadays, runs are bound to be scored. In high-scoring matches, bowlers from both teams will concede runs. It’s not that one or two bowlers will go for runs while the other four won’t," he explained.

Offering a realistic benchmark for bowling performances under such conditions, the fast bowler pointed out that restricting opposition teams slightly below par totals should be considered a commendable effort rather than a failure.

"With the kind of conditions we are playing in, if you keep the opposition to 15 or 20 runs below the par score, that means the bowlers have done a good job," Rauf said.

Representing Lahore Qalandars for the eighth consecutive season, Rauf emphasised his commitment to continuous improvement, highlighting the importance of evolving with modern-day T20 demands and sharpening his skills, particularly in high-pressure situations towards the end of the innings.

"The more variety you bowl with these days, the better it is. The league has just started, and I am trying to improve my game. I am working hard to make my death bowling the best it can be, focusing on where I need to get better in the death overs," he said.

Reflecting on the pressures of professional cricket and the scrutiny that comes with performing at the highest level, the right-arm pacer acknowledged that criticism is an inevitable part of a player’s journey, especially when expectations are high from fans and stakeholders.

"If you are being criticised while others are not, it means people have high expectations of you. When you don’t live up to those expectations, they start talking. Fans have emotions, and they can’t always tolerate it. The effort is to meet those expectations. We ourselves also get emotional sometimes and can’t handle it," he stated.

The pacer also noted that playing matches at fixed venues benefits both batters and bowlers, as it allows for a better understanding of the conditions.

Speaking about his enduring journey with Lahore Qalandars, Rauf reflected on the strong bond he has built with the franchise over the years, highlighting the trust, support, and sense of belonging he has consistently received.

He emphasised how continuity within the squad not only boosts individual confidence but also plays a crucial role in nurturing emerging talent and maintaining team stability.

"It is a cricketer's good fortune to play league cricket with the same team for so long. This is my eighth edition with Lahore Qalandars. They treat me like family, like their own children," he stated.

"Lahore Qalandars believe in me, and I try to keep improving. When a few key players stay together in a team, it gives the new young lads around them a chance to learn and settle in," he concluded.