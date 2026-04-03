FIFA sets record $10,990 final ticket price

An undated picture of 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy. — FIFA

Fans hoping to attend the 2026 World Cup final have been hit with eye-watering prices, with Fifa charging up to $10,990 (£8,333) for the most expensive category, marking what is thought to be the highest-ever general admission cost for a football match.

When the US, Canada, and Mexico submitted their World Cup bid, they promised a maximum price of $1,550 (£1,174) for the final.

Prices rose significantly during the initial sales to official supporters’ clubs in December, peaking at $8,680 (£6,581).

The first open sale on Wednesday pushed costs even higher. Category two tickets rose 32.78% from $5,575 (£4,227) to $7,380 (£5,596), while category three jumped 38.23% from $4,185 (£3,173) to $5,785 (£4,386).

FIFA’s dynamic pricing, coupled with a lack of advance information on availability, has left supporters struggling to plan trips.

The official resale platform, reopened on Thursday, saw tickets listed at astronomical prices, with some seeking $82,780 (£62,646) for a single seat, far above face value.

Critics have described the process as chaotic. Thomas Concannon of the Football Supporters’ Association called it “yet another stain on Fifa’s ticketing sales,” while fans such as Allan Ross from Scotland have abandoned attempts to buy tickets, opting to treat their trips as holidays rather than endure the stress of inflated prices.

With costs for just a few matches now running into thousands, supporters’ access to the tournament is increasingly limited, raising questions over affordability and Fifa’s handling of the event.