Lauren Price targets Claressa Shields showdown in 2026

An undated picture of unified welterweight world champion Lauren Price. — Reuters

Unified welterweight world champion Lauren Price is targeting a blockbuster showdown with Claressa Shields in 2026, with early talks already underway between the two camps.

Price, 31, returns to Wales on Saturday to defend her WBA, IBF and WBC titles against Stephanie Pineiro at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena, aiming to extend her flawless 10-0 professional record.

However, the Olympic gold medallist has made it clear she is already looking ahead to the biggest fights available.

"I want to be a multi-weight world champion and I want the biggest fights," said Price, as speculation grows over a potential clash with Shields, the undisputed heavyweight champion who is expected to be ringside.

Promoter Ben Shalom confirmed discussions are ongoing for a bout at middleweight, insisting size will not be a barrier.

“Lauren wants Claressa Shields… we believe she is the only fighter that could come close,” he said.

A contest between the two unbeaten champions would represent one of the most significant fights in women’s boxing, with Price seeking to cement her legacy against a fighter who has captured world titles across five divisions.

Meanwhile, a potential undisputed welterweight clash with Mikaela Mayer remains unresolved.

Price suggested her rival is unwilling to proceed, stating: “Mayer doesn’t want to fight me.”

Mayer, however, disputed that claim, saying: “I’ve always talked about unifying… I’m still ready. I’m still waiting.”

For now, Price’s immediate focus remains on Saturday’s title defence, but attention is already shifting towards defining bouts that could shape the future of women’s boxing.