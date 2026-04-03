Luka Doncic Injury blow as Los Angeles Lakers crumble against Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center on Apr 2, 2026. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Luka Doncic suffered a worrying setback after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers’ heavy 139-96 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday with a strained left hamstring here at Paycom Center.

The Slovenian star will undergo an MRI scan on Friday to assess the severity of the injury, having appeared to aggravate the issue twice during the game.

He first showed signs of discomfort late in the first half, before the problem worsened midway through the third quarter while driving against Jalen Williams.

Doncic immediately clutched his leg in pain and was later seen lying courtside before being helped off the court.

Although he managed to walk to the locker room unaided, he looked visibly frustrated as he exited with the Lakers trailing heavily. His night ended with a disappointing stat line of 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers in just 26 minutes.

The injury raises fresh concerns, particularly as Doncic had only recently returned from a similar hamstring issue that sidelined him ahead of the All-Star break.

The defeat also highlighted a stark contrast with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who delivered an outstanding performance with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, Doncic’s fitness could prove decisive. Having played 64 games, he must reach 65 to remain eligible for major individual honours, placing both his MVP hopes and the Lakers’ title ambitions in serious doubt.