Barcelona thrash Real Madrid to reach UWCL semi-final

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates with teammates her match number 500 against Real Madrid in UEFA Women's Champions League on April 2, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona produced a ruthless display to storm into the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals, demolishing Real Madrid 6-0 on Thursday to seal a commanding 12-2 aggregate triumph over their Spanish rivals.

Already holding a 6-2 advantage from the first leg, Barcelona wasted no time asserting its dominance.

Alexia Putellas opened the scoring in the eighth minute, before Caroline Graham Hansen doubled the lead shortly after, effectively ending any hopes of a Madrid comeback.

Irene Paredes and Ewa Pajor added further goals before the interval, while Hansen struck again early in the second half. Esmee Brugts completed the rout in the 74th minute, capping a one-sided contest.

Barcelona will now face German champions Bayern Munich in the last four.

It is pertinent to mention that OL Lyonnes booked their semi-final spot with a 4-1 aggregate victory over VfL Wolfsburg after extra time.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Lyon levelled the tie through a deflected effort from Lily Yohannes. Despite numerous chances, the match went beyond 90 minutes.

In extra time, Melchie Dumornay fired Lyon ahead before Damaris Egurrola extended the lead with a powerful header.

Tabitha Chawinga sealed the win late on, sending the eight-time champions through to a semi-final clash with reigning champions Arsenal.

In the Women’s Europa Cup, BK Hacken advanced to the inaugural final with a 3-1 aggregate win over Eintracht Frankfurt. They will meet Hammarby, who overcame Slavia Prague 5-2 on aggregate, in an all-Swedish final.