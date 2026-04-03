De Zerbi commits to remain at Tottenham next season regardless of results

An undated photo of Italian coach Roberto de Zerbi. — Reuters

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi said he will remain in charge next season regardless of results, describing the role as the biggest challenge of his career after signing a long-term contract with the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager De Zerbi was appointed following the departure of Croatian Igor Tudor, with Spurs battling to avoid the drop from the top flight for the first time since 1977.

The 46-year-old has seven games to lift Spurs out of danger, with the North London side 17th on 30 points, only one point and place above the relegation zone after 31 matches and without a league victory since December.

"I signed a five-year contract because for me it is a big challenge," De Zerbi said in his first interview with the club's in-house YouTube channel.

"I will be the coach of Tottenham next season, no matter what."

De Zerbi is set to take charge of his first match away to Sunderland on April 12.

The Italian acknowledged Spurs are enduring a "tough moment" but said the squad has the quality to overcome their struggles.

"We have to be focused on the Sunderland game. I don't want to talk about the schedule. Game by game we have to prepare the players to win," he said.

"After this part of the season, I think, we can become great in the future."

De Zerbi, 46, has managed eight different teams in his managerial career. Following his retirement in 2013, he immediately started his coaching career with lower league Italian side, Darfo Boario.

From then on, he managed several Italian clubs before earning his first major job at Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk.

His achievements with Donetsk include winning the Ukrainian Super Cup in his first campaign and leading them to the top of the league before leaving in July 2022, before the conclusion of the campaign as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In September 2022, he became the manager of Brighton, helping them reach the FA Cup semi-final in his first season, along with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. He also made them play European football for the first time in the club's history.

His most recent job was in France with Ligue 1 side Marseille. Under the leadership of De Zerbi, who came to the club in 2024, the team achieved second place in the league last season after Paris Saint-Germain.

De Zerbi left in February of 2026 after the team's elimination from the Champions League league phase. The club were fourth in Ligue 1 at the time.