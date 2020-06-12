Haider Ali, Kashif Bhatti named in 29-player squad for upcoming England tour

Haider Ali scored a century to lead Northern's resistance in the second innings. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced the 29-member squad for the Test and T20 series against England to be played in August-September.

Haider Ali, the Pakistan U19 batsman, has been added to the squad after an outstanding 2019-20 season, following which he earned an emerging contract for the 2020-21 season.

Besides Ali, Sindh’s Kashif Bhatti is the other uncapped player in the side. Bhatti was in the Test squad against Australia and Sri Lanka but did not play and was also named in the probables for the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh.

Returning to the squad is fast bowler Sohail Khan, whose ninth and last Test for Pakistan was the 2016 Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Other centrally contracted players' names for the England tour include Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imran Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz.

The selectors have also named four reserves in Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as a cover in case any of the players fail pre-tour COVID-19 testing, which will be carried out on June 20 and 25.

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir, and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail were not available for selection. Hasan is suffering from a back injury, Amir withdrew so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August while Haris took the option of pulling out of the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the squad, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said, “The selectors have picked a squad which gives us the best chance of success in England. It was a challenging process as the players have not played for an extended period, but with the month that we will have in England and the intense training we will undergo, we are confident we will get the players up to the mark to be ready for the three Tests.”

He added the main focus of the selectors has been red-ball cricket, which they will play for nearly two months.

“The series against England will be challenging as our players have not played any competitive cricket since March, while the home team will come following a series against the West Indies. This means we will have to hit the ground running as soon as we land in England and make the best use of the training sessions and match practice before we enter the first Test,” he said.

“The players have also been selected with one eye on the future. I want these players to acquire as much cricket knowledge as possible from the additional backroom staff of Mushtaq Ahmed and Younis Khan that can help them post the England tour,” the former captain said.

Misbah added, “Sohail Khan has been recalled to further strengthen our fast bowling department. He had two five-fors when he last played in England in 2016. The selectors also felt he bowled much better in the 2019-20 domestic season than his figures reflected.”

The breakdown of the 29-player squad is:

Openers (4) – Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood

Middle-order batsmen (9) – Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik

Wicketkeepers (2) - Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fast bowlers (10) – Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz

Spinners (4) – Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah









