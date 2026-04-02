Robert Lewandowski hints at international retirement after playoff heartbreak

Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the match at Strawberry Arena in Solna on March 31, 2026. — Reuters

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has hinted at retirement from international football following his country’s failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 37-year-old looked visibly dejected as the final whistle confirmed that Poland would not participate in the World Cup following the 3-2 loss to Sweden in Tuesday's qualification playoff final.

Hours after the defeat in Stockholm, Lewandowski took to social media to post a photo of himself leaving the pitch.

Hours after the loss in Stockholm, Lewandowski posted a photo of himself on social media, leaving the pitch, accompanied by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli's song "Time to Say Goodbye".

The Barcelona striker returned to the Polish squad in August following a fallout with former coach Michal Probierz, hoping to finish his career by playing a World Cup, but due to the failure to book a place in the mega event in North America, he may have to end a record-breaking career without that dream ending.

However, in comments after the match, Robert Lewandowski downplayed the significance of his post, indicating that a final decision had not yet been made.

"I am not in a position to make any declarations. I will return to my club; I still have some matches to play. I will have to answer the question marks in the back of my head for myself," he told Polish media.

With the next World Cup four years away, the recent exit marks a bitter moment for the Warsaw-born striker who has anchored his national team since his 2008 debut.

Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer Lewandowski has captained the side since 2014 and remains his country’s record holder for appearances as well, with a career tally of 89 goals in 165 international matches.

"As my career goes on, I appreciate certain moments more," Lewandowski had noted earlier in the playoff campaign. "I'm not afraid to end my career because I'm starting to prepare for it... I know it's a very important part of my life, but it's not everything."