PSL 11 points table after Karachi Kings beat RawalPindiz

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali (left) celebrates dismissing RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan during their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 2, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: 2020 champions Karachi Kings secured a comprehensive five-wicket victory over debutants RawalPindiz in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the Pindiz accumulated a formidable total of 197/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a monumental fourth-wicket partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Sam Billings.

Mitchell top-scored with a brisk 65 off 41 deliveries, studded with five fours and three sixes, while Billings smashed eight fours and a six on his way to a 35-ball 58.

Hasan Ali was the standout bowler for the Kings, taking three wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs, followed by Khushdil with two, while Hamza bagged one.

In turn, the 2020 champions comfortably chased down the 198-run target for the loss of five wickets and four balls to spare on the back of half-centuries by captain David Warner and wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan.

Azam top-scored for the Kings with a blazing 74 off 34 deliveries, studded with six fours and as many sixes, while Warner made a 36-ball 50, featuring six fours and a six.

The five-wicket victory marked the Kings' third in as many games and helped them reclaim the top spot in PSL 11 standings by pipping Multan Sultans, who have four points in two matches.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 0.486 Multan Sultans 2 2 0 0 4 0.868 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 Islamabad United 3 1 1 1 3 0.133 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 2 1.567 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 0 2 0.093 RawalPindiz 2 0 2 0 0 -0.556 Hyderabad Kingsmen 2 0 2 0 0 -2.077

On the other hand, it was the second straight defeat for RawalPindiz, who remained seventh on the standings, just ahead of fellow debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, due to a relatively superior net run rate.

Former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively, with three points each, while defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the previous edition's runners-up Quetta Gladiators hold the fifth and sixth spots, having two points each.