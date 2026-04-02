Jon Anik proposes options for Conor McGregor’s next fight

Conor McGregor poses with his belt. — IG/TheNotoriousMMA

Jon Anik has proposed three blockbuster options for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC comeback fight.

McGregor’s next fight is the talk of the town these days, and everyone has an opinion on it. The Irishman has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in their trilogy.

Conor's scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

There seem to be several options for Conor McGregor, and Anik has shared his opinion on it.

He was asked if Nate Diaz was the best option for the Irishman, and while the UFC commentator agreed, he said the Stockton star doesn’t appear keen on a trilogy.

“I think it is the biggest fight. I think it makes a lot of sense but I think Nate Diaz was on Theo Von recently and maybe was suggesting that that’s not the fight that he is looking for and I think that’s a little bit refreshing,” Anik said during an episode of Submission Radio.

Anik suggested two more names other than Diaz, and the two names in his mind were Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway.

“I would really like to see that [Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor] but the Charles Oliveira fight makes a lot of sense as well. And as I am commentating the BMF title fight with Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, the whole time, Rogan and I are thinking, ‘wow,’ not, ‘man, this is boring, this is grappling, these are bad [expletive deleted],’” he added.

“To me, Charles and Conor for the BMF belt makes a lot of sense, Holloway makes a lot of sense, but yeah, the biggest fight is for Nate, even if Nate’s not of a competitive nature for it right now.”