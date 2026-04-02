Pakistan to participate in inaugural Para Hockey World Cup

This undated picture shows two players in action during a Para Hockey match. — FIH

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to make history this year by participating in the inaugural FIH Para Hockey World Cup 2026, marking a significant step forward for inclusive sport in the country.

The first-ever tournament, organised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), will be held from 20 to 24 August 2026 across Belgium and Netherlands.

The event will feature a 6-a-side Para Hockey format, designed specifically for athletes with intellectual disabilities, reinforcing the sport's focus on diversity and inclusion.

Pakistan have been placed in Pool A, where they will play all their matches in Belgium. The team will face Belgium, Italy, Germany, France, Zambia, the United States, and Paraguay in the group stage.

Pool B, which will be played in the Netherlands, includes Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, England, India, Malaysia, Chile, and Argentina, completing a strong global line-up for the tournament.

Matches will be held at HC Myra in Amstelveen and Louvain-La-Neuve HC in Belgium, while the finals are scheduled at the iconic Wagener Stadium and Belfius Hockey Arena, venues that will also host the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram described the event as a major milestone, emphasising its importance in promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities worldwide.

Para Hockey, introduced around 14 years ago, continues to grow rapidly, with over 30 national associations now involved. The format also features mixed-gender teams, further highlighting its inclusive nature.