PSL Technical Committee dismisses Fakhar Zaman's appeal against two-match ban

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Technical Committee has dismissed the plea of Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman to review the match referee's decision to suspend him for two matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

According to the cricket board, Fakhar's appeal was heard today by the PSL Technical Committee, comprising Professor Javed Malik, Dr Mumraiz Naqshband, and Mr Syed Ali Naqi, which, after reviewing all evidence and hearing submissions from relevant individuals, upheld the two-match ban on the left-handed batter imposed by match referee Roshan Mahnama.

"The appeal was heard today by the PSL Technical Committee comprising Professor Javed Malik, Dr Mumraiz Naqshband, and Mr Syed Ali Naqi," the PCB's statement read.

"Pursuant to conducting a de novo inquiry, reviewing all evidence, and hearing submissions from relevant individuals, the Committee has dismissed the appeal and upheld the two match ban imposed by Match Referee Roshan Mahanama," it added.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old was charged with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for allegedly breaching Article 41.3 of the playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball, during their PSL 11 match against arch-rivals Karachi Kings on March 29.

Consequently, he was slapped with a two-match ban on Tuesday, after match referee Mahnama conducted the disciplinary hearing, making the determination following a thorough review of all evidence and providing an opportunity for a personal hearing to Fakhar.

Meanwhile, Fakhar, who denied the allegations throughout the disciplinary process, had requested a full disciplinary hearing under the PSL Code of Conduct.

The controversy stemmed during the aforementioned fixture when on-field umpires reported an attempt to alter the condition.

The incident occurred ahead of the final over of the Kings' run chase, when match officials, Faisal and Sharfuddoula, gathered to inspect the ball and deemed that its condition was altered, which resulted in a five-run penalty for the Qalandars.

The penalty brought the equation down to just nine required off the final over instead of 14 for the Kings, which the 2020 champions comfortably amassed with three balls to spare.