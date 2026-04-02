Kirk Cousins agrees to deal with Raiders

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) leaves the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on November 23, 2025. — Reuters

Kirk Cousins has reached an agreement on a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the veteran quarterback's agent announced Thursday.

Details of the deal with the four-time Pro Bowl selection were not immediately revealed.

Cousins, 37, will reunite with new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, who was his position coach and offensive coordinator during his time at the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-21.

Cousins' arrival in Las Vegas could potentially be beneficial for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, as he would learn a lot from an experienced veteran quarterback. The latter is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Raiders in the April 23-25 NFL Draft.

The Raiders currently have just Aiden O'Connell as a quarterback, a 2023 fourth-round pick who has some experience, but his record is not impressive, having started 17 games from 2023-24 (7-10 record).

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024, was released by the club on March 11.

Cousins’ first season with the Falcons in 2024 was not impressive, throwing 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions. He lost his starting job to rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins played well when he stepped in for Penix following the latter's season-ending injury last November, throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 TDs and five picks in eight starts.

During 174 games, including 167 starts in 14 seasons, Cousins has completed 66.7% of his passes for 44,700 yards with 298 TDs and 131 interceptions.